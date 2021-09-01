Cancel
Lackawanna County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Central Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain in and around Wilkes-Barre. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate into the evening is 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, Dunmore, Old Forge, Archbald, Dickson City, Moosic, Olyphant, Clarks Summit, Edwardsville, Luzerne, Bear Creek, West Wyoming, Moscow, Clarks Green, Slocum, Sugar Notch, Elmhurst and Shickshinny. Solomons Creek and Laurel Run Creek in Wilkes-Barre are approaching the top of the flood protection walls and hundreds of residents have been evacuated. Much of the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre metro area remains at risk as the intense rainfall rates continue into the evening with the potential for significant flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

