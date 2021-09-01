Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS): Seat Belt Laws Increase Belt Use
With Connecticut set to expand its seat belt law to cover the back seat, I wanted to send a summary of research on this important topic. In states that require seat belt use in all seating positions, 84 percent of back-seat passengers were observed using seat belts in 2017, compared with 63 percent of back-seat passengers in states that require only front-seat belt us. And when more people buckle up, lives are saved. Seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives in 2017.orangetownnews.com
