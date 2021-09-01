History Corner: He Didn’t Have a Clue…

In 1830, a young Dennis Stone built a home on Orange Center Road which was actually North Main Street. After all, streets were only dirt roads with names that fit where they were with South Main Street somewhere below High Plains also named for where it was located. His home, looking small from the outside, is surprisingly very large inside with 4 bedrooms on the second floor, a kitchen, a parlor, a small bedroom and what was, at that time, a general store.