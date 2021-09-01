Cancel
ILO and FAO in Lebanon, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, join forces to support vulnerable farmers through agricultural inputs voucher scheme

Cover picture for the articleBeirut, Lebanon - The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in Lebanon, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, have joined forces to provide selected farmers in Lebanon with vouchers for agricultural inputs, in efforts to support small-scale famers to meet their basic agricultural needs.

