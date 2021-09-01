Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Police asking for help finding missing teenager

Posted by 
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFwzF_0bjkbEGw00

Police are asking for helping finding a missing at-risk teenager last seen in the Medical Center area.

They are looking for 16-year-old Ryan Wesley, Jr., who was last seen Wednesday in the 5800 block of Shadow Glen. He is described as having blue eyes and blond hair, weighs about 140 pounds and is 5' 7" in height. Police say he also has straight hair and a scar on his upper lip. He was last seen wearing glasses, a blue Nirvana t-shirt, black basketball shorts and grey running shoes. He is also left-handed.

If you have seen him or know anything about this missing person, please call the San Antonio Police Department's missing person unit at 210-207-7660.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police#Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy