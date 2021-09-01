Cancel
Shaler Township, PA

Students rescued from school bus stuck in flood waters

By Angie Moreschi, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
SHALER TWP., Pa. — Emergency crews rescued dozens of students from a school bus that got stuck in flood waters in Shaler Township on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 6:50 a.m. on Seavey Road. The bus became stuck in the rising floodwaters, and emergency responders mounted a water rescue in order to evacuate all 41 passengers who were then taken to a safe area, police said.

No injuries were reported, according to the Cherry City Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews then responded to Millvale where they performed multiple house rescues as the creek overflowed into Millvale, flooding residences, according to the fire department.

©2021 Cox Media Group

