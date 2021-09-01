Cancel
NFL

NFL waivers roundup: Detroit Lions claim kicker Austin Seibert

 5 days ago

One day after cutting both of their kickers, the Detroit Lions claimed Austin Seibert off waivers on Wednesday.

Seibert was one of 27 waiver claims made, beginning with the Jacksonville Jaguars who had top priority and claimed wide receiver Tyron Johnson from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Detroit cut both Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez on Tuesday and did not have a regular kicker on its initial 53-man roster. Seibert, a third-year pro, kicked in five games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. He was waived by the Bengals.

Johnson caught 20 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games last season for the Chargers. He joins a receiver corps of DJ Chark Jr., Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. in Jacksonville.

Teams making waiver claims will need to make a corresponding move to create room on their 53-man rosters.

NFL roster cuts: 10 most surprising moves

Other notable claims:

–The Dallas Cowboys claimed quarterback Will Grier, waived by the Carolina Panthers. The move would seem to end speculation about the Cowboys’ interest in Cam Newton, cut Tuesday by the New England Patriots. He joins Cooper Rush to back up the recovering Dak Prescott. The Cowboys cut Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert on Tuesday.

–The New York Giants claimed three off waivers, tops in the league: linebacker Justin Hilliard (from the San Francisco 49ers), wide receiver Collin Johnson (Jaguars), and linebacker Quincy Roche (Pittsburgh Steelers).

–The crosstown Jets made two claims, including linebacker Quincy Williams, brother of Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. The Jets also claimed defensive end Tim Ward from the Kansas City Chiefs.

–The Carolina Panthers claimed offensive lineman Michael Jordan, waived by the Bengals.

–The Minnesota Vikings, who lost Irv Smith Jr. for the season to injury, claimed fellow tight end Ben Ellefson from the Jaguars.

–The Patriots claimed running back Malcolm Perry, the former Navy standout who was waived by the Miami Dolphins.

–The Indianapolis Colts claimed two defensive backs, Thakarius Keyes from the Chiefs and Chris Wilcox from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

–Field Level Media

