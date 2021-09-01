Tucson providing free internet access to eligible users

The City of Tucson is providing wireless access to members of the community to support remote learning and working from home.

It’s called the Community Wireless Program. Designed by Tucson’s IT department, mayor and council wanted to make sure students, families, and certain workers had adequate access to the internet at home.

“It's as simple as calling our IT department and our IT department will help to put up a system at your home that you can access the internet and do your work, do your schoolwork,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

To qualify:

There has to be at least one school-aged child in the home, OR

A college student, OR

Someone 60 years old or older, OR

Someone who is immunocompromised.

Romero says city council has been working very closely with school districts as well.

“We know that in working with the Sunnyside Foundation and the Sunnyside School District, many children were able to tap into this program,” said Romero.

Romero says this program really traveled full circle with its coverage and assistance. Many parents needed to, and still do, have to stay home with their children all while working themselves.

“We tried to work with school districts and the entire family. I know that there are families who took full advantage of it. Families within the Sunnyside School District and TUSD and Amphi, Flowing Wells; and that it really was a lifesaver and a life jacket,” said Romero.

Funded through CARES act funding, the program is ongoing with no current end date in sight.