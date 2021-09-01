Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Tucson providing free internet access to eligible users

By Taja Davis
Posted by 
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkN1a_0bjkat8000

The City of Tucson is providing wireless access to members of the community to support remote learning and working from home.

It’s called the Community Wireless Program. Designed by Tucson’s IT department, mayor and council wanted to make sure students, families, and certain workers had adequate access to the internet at home.

“It's as simple as calling our IT department and our IT department will help to put up a system at your home that you can access the internet and do your work, do your schoolwork,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

To qualify:

  • There has to be at least one school-aged child in the home, OR
  • A college student, OR
  • Someone 60 years old or older, OR
  • Someone who is immunocompromised.

Romero says city council has been working very closely with school districts as well.

“We know that in working with the Sunnyside Foundation and the Sunnyside School District, many children were able to tap into this program,” said Romero.

Romero says this program really traveled full circle with its coverage and assistance. Many parents needed to, and still do, have to stay home with their children all while working themselves.

“We tried to work with school districts and the entire family. I know that there are families who took full advantage of it. Families within the Sunnyside School District and TUSD and Amphi, Flowing Wells; and that it really was a lifesaver and a life jacket,” said Romero.

Funded through CARES act funding, the program is ongoing with no current end date in sight.

Comments / 0

KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#School Work#The Sunnyside Foundation#Tusd#Amphi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Distance Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Vail, AZthevailvoice.com

New Eastside Hospital Provides Easier Access to Healthcare

Residents Say They Look Forward to Having Hospital, Provider Offices Nearby. Residents of Vail, and Tucson’s eastside and surrounding areas will have easier access to healthcare, when Northwest Medical Center Houghton officially opens for business, right in their neighborhood this winter. The new hospital buzz is not lost on the...
Ohio StateKnox Pages

New grant program to expand access to high-speed internet in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant program will begin accepting applications online starting today. Funded as part of Ohio's 2022-2023 operating budget, the program will provide $250 million in grants to internet service providers for the construction...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

3 Tucson museums are celebrating Museum Day 2021 with FREE admission

Museums throughout Arizona, including three in Tucson, will take part in Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day on Sept. 18, 2021. Visitors can download one ticket per email address that will give two people free general admission to one of more than 1,000 participating museums, zoos and cultural institutions across the country.
Hermon, MEwabi.tv

Hermon residents vote to audit town internet provider

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The people of Hermon voted at a special meeting Thursday night to authorize more than $54,000 in funds to investigate the security of the town’s internet provider. The internet provided to Hermon residents comes from the Hermon School Department’s network through a company called Nightscape Tech....
AdvocacyKRGV

Local organization highlights need for broadband internet access

With Senate Bill 5 becoming law, the Rio Grande Valley could be getting more access to broadband internet. The local non-profit La Union del Pueblo Entero advocates for internet access in colonias, saying the need for it grew with kids learning virtually last year. Maria Flores says the high cost...
AdvocacyGainesville.com

Free tablets for eligible families

A federally funded program will provide eligible families with free tablets so they can get connected to jobs, critical health care services, virtual classrooms and more. The Federal Communication Commission's new Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program is designed to help families and households struggling to afford Internet service during the pandemic.
Advocacyyourvalley.net

Chandler: Northwest Valley Connect needs kind, helpful volunteer drivers

Northwest Valley Connect officials are looking for people who can give four hours per week of their time to drive neighbors to the doctor or shopping. Volunteers can join the cadre of others as a team of drivers in the northwest Valley. A friendly neighbor who will help those most frail are critical in helping NVC serve the Northwest Valley communities.
EducationDaily Local News

Two schools in Chester County to receive free internet

Four schools in Southeastern Pennsylvania, including two in Chester County and one each in Delaware and Montgomery counties, received nearly 800 free hotspots as well as free internet connectivity. They are part of more than 100 organizations and school districts that are benefiting from a $10 million commitment first announced last year to provide free internet subscriptions and wireless hotspots to 35,000 vulnerable students across the country.
Indian River County, FLsebastiandaily.com

Indian River County Releases Paper Broadband Survey for Individuals With No Internet Access

Today, Indian River County (IRC) released a paper survey in an effort to collect information from residents and businesses who do not have broadband or internet access in IRC. The paper survey is available in English and Spanish. English: https://www.ircgov.com/Public_Notices/Broadband-English.pdf. Spanish: https://www.ircgov.com/Public_Notices/Braodband-Spanish.pdf. In July, IRC launched a digital survey on...
Educationcityofgoleta.org

Cox Offers Programs to Help Access Affordable Internet

Need affordable internet access? Cox Communications is participating in the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program to help you get connected. The Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) is a federal program to provide internet connectivity to students, school staff and library patrons while they are not on a school or library campus. Cox is offering a special ECF connectivity solution called Cox Home Connectivity for Education. Qualified customers can begin registering today on Cox.com/ECF.
Internetgreatschoolvoices.org

More Families Have Broadband Access But the Internet Isn’t Desegregated Yet

Last year, Great School Voices leader Dirk Tillotson urged the nation on his Citizen Ed show Access Denied to pursue an #InternetForAll agenda to get all kids connected to the internet regardless of their families’ ability to pay for internet service provider bills. In times of lockdown, after all, how else are students supposed to learn but online?
Tucson, AZPosted by
The Savvy Reeder

Tucson School District To Host Free Day Camp

Flyer for Day CampCourtesy the Tucson Unified School District. This upcoming Thursday, August 26th, Tucson Unified School District is having an Administrators Learning Day. School will not be in session that day, and it may leave many parents of young children scrambling to find childcare for the day. As to not leave parents without options, the school district is having a free day camp for students aged 5 to 11. Get your kids excited to attend Schoolz Out Day Camp!
Internetmoodyonthemarket.com

Eleven percent of Michigan homes still lack Internet access

As Americans have been confronted with ‘working from home’ via the internet during the pandemic, the strength and speed of their internet connections has become increasingly important. An internet connection is seeming as necessary as an electric, gas or water connection these days. A recent research study shows that about eleven percent of Michiganders still don’t have internet service. That’s slightly below the average across the country.
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Senate’s internet access plan rests on better broadband maps

WASHINGTON — The Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill makes a $42.5 billion bet that the government will overcome an obstacle that has long plagued efforts to connect most Americans to the internet: notoriously inaccurate maps showing where they can get a signal — and where they can’t. That’s the amount of...
Public HealthWTVW

New OCRA program helps communities spend COVID-19 relief money

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– State officials stopped in the southwestern Indiana to give communities guidance on how to spend COVID-19 relief money. The money is part of the funds communities received through the COVID-19 relief packages. Officials with the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs, or OCRA, say the program...

Comments / 0

Community Policy