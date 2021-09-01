Cancel
Environment

Ida leaves behind intense river flooding, with flood warning in effect until Saturday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 12 meteorologists say river flood warnings are still in effect following Ida. The Raritan River, especially the south branch, is experiencing severe flooding in central New Jersey. The flood warning is in effect around Manville until midnight Saturday. The crest in Bound Brook, along the Raritan River, could be...

#Raritan River#Labor Day Weekend#Central New Jersey#Extreme Weather#Manville
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 15.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling to 12.5 feet Thursday, September 16. * Impact...At 15.5 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Westchester County, NYNews 12

County Executive Latimer: 5th storm victim has been identified

Westchester County Executive George Latimer confirmed Monday that a fifth storm victim has been identified. Latimer says that the victim’s identity has not been made public yet. "Loss of property is devasting. The loss of lives is most devastating," he says. Latimer updated the county’s response to the storm during...
Environmentwgno.com

Flash Flood Watch in effect until 9PM Monday

It will be another very hot day Monday across much of the WGNO viewing area. A Heat Advisory continues to remain in effect from 10AM until 6PM with index values between 100-106 degrees for some. Please be intentional in staying as cool as you possibly can. Rain chances are widespread...
EnvironmentNews 12

Long Island scientist blames climate change for storms like Ida

A Long Island scientist says storms like Hurricane Ida are the direct result of climate change. The remnants of Hurricane Ida caused record-setting rainfall, flooding roadways and damaging homes across Long Island and the tri-state area. Scientist Alison Branco, of the Nature Conservancy, says climate change makes these storms even...
Avoyelles Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Avoyelles, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 07:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Avoyelles; Rapides FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN AVOYELLES AND EASTERN RAPIDES PARISHES At 718 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alexandria, Pineville, Marksville, Bunkie, Effie, Alexandria International Airport, Ball, Cottonport, Mansura, Hessmer, Evergreen, Centerpoint, Deville, Holloway, Libuse, Esler Regional Airport, Brouillette, Kingsville, Paradise and Tioga. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Target Area: Aroostook The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Aroostook County in northern Maine * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 621 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Doppler radar has indicated 2 to 3 inches of rain has fallen and an additional inch may fall early this evening. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Caribou, Limestone, Woodland, New Sweden, Connor, Caswell, Stockholm, Hamlin and Cyr Plantation. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

