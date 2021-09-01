Ida leaves behind intense river flooding, with flood warning in effect until Saturday

Effective: 2021-09-06 07:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Avoyelles; Rapides FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN AVOYELLES AND EASTERN RAPIDES PARISHES At 718 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alexandria, Pineville, Marksville, Bunkie, Effie, Alexandria International Airport, Ball, Cottonport, Mansura, Hessmer, Evergreen, Centerpoint, Deville, Holloway, Libuse, Esler Regional Airport, Brouillette, Kingsville, Paradise and Tioga. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
