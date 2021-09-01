Morcilla or any of the blood sausage varietals?

Five portable, handheld, on-the-go eats for those days when you don’t have time to sit down and have a full meal. Philly has a few classic handheld, on-the-go eats. There’s the most obvious choice: the cheesesteak. We love cheesesteaks over here. In fact, we have a whole guide to our favorites. Other options include soft pretzels, and even a hoagie. But we also happen to have a whole variety of street foods from around the world right here in Philadelphia, ideal for grabbing on the go and eating on the move, from flaky, pastry-wrapped sausage rolls to sweet and savory crepes. Next time you’re running around the city, grab one of these treats to keep you fueled up until your next meal.