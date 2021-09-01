Straub, Barke recognized with Sperry Awards, Seelow receives Spalding award

Race Brook School wanted to remember our former student, Raymond Heenie. Raymond attended RBS and graduated in 2019; and passed away March 5, 2021. The Raymond Heenie Award will be given to one sixth grader who shows hard work and perseverance academically, possesses the love of athleticism, and a fun-loving personality, like Ray. At this year’s graduation ceremony, the former principal, Mr. Gray was invited back to speak. He spoke about Ohana, which is the Hawaiian term meaning family. Mr. Gray referred to the importance of our Race Brook family, and how once a student attends the Race Brook School, he/she is always part of the Ohana.