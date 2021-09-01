Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Straub, Barke recognized with Sperry Awards, Seelow receives Spalding award

By Staff
Houghton Lake Resorter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPAULDING AWARD COOR Intermediate School District Early Childhood Supervisor Katie Keith (left) recommended Rebekah Seelow (middle), an early childhood specialist, for the 2021 Lyle Spalding Award. It...

www.houghtonlakeresorter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaulding#Spaulding#Coor Intermediate School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Kingston, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Kingston VFW Receives Awards

At the Statewide Council of Administration meeting on August 14, Kingston VFW Quartermaster John Berrini received five awards related to membership growth on behalf of VFW Kingston Memorial Post 1088, Kingston. These awards were, Highest Membership Percentage 2020-2021 (126% over prior year), 100% Membership award, Most recruited members, Most recruited 4th Quarter, and Highest reinstated Members.
AdvocacyReporter

Williams recognized with DAR community service award

The Valley Forge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented W. Ronald Williams of Pottstown with the National Society, Daughters of American Revolution Community Service Award in recognition of his outstanding volunteer service not only to his community but especially for his humanitarian outreach for Native Americans.
Crowley, LAraynetoday.com

Dominick receives Torch Award

At its recent Annual Sisterhood Retreat, the Crowley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., presented Cynthia Dominick, center, with a Torch Award. Torch Awards are given to the most active members with the longest continuous memberships and varied chapter responsibilities and activities. Making the presentation were Sharon Rawls (chapter president), left, and Latikka Magee-Charles, right.
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Local businessman recognized with Rotary's Paul Harris Award

Fred Manning, president and CEO of Manning Media, was recognized by the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick recently with the Paul Harris Fellow Award. This is the highest award presented by Rotary. It is given to an individual who demonstrates the ideals of Rotary in their service to the community.
Flat Rock, INShelbyville News

Harrod farm receives Centennial Award

Patricia Harrod Crafton has the original deed to her family’s Flat Rock farm, dated Sept. 6, 1899. She also has multiple binders full of original documents pertaining to the now-280-acre property and her own family history. These binders of family information were gifted to her by her mother, who kept everything, Crafton said.
Orange, CTorangetownnews.com

Kaufman Receives the Raymond Heenie Award

Race Brook School wanted to remember our former student, Raymond Heenie. Raymond attended RBS and graduated in 2019; and passed away March 5, 2021. The Raymond Heenie Award will be given to one sixth grader who shows hard work and perseverance academically, possesses the love of athleticism, and a fun-loving personality, like Ray. At this year’s graduation ceremony, the former principal, Mr. Gray was invited back to speak. He spoke about Ohana, which is the Hawaiian term meaning family. Mr. Gray referred to the importance of our Race Brook family, and how once a student attends the Race Brook School, he/she is always part of the Ohana.
Nassau County, NYHerald Community Newspapers

FPS teacher receives global award

On June 24, 2021, Dr. Sherill Spruill, Director of Choral and Vocal Arts at John W. Dodd Middle School, received the Top 100 Visionaries in Education Award from the Global Forum of Education and Learning (GFEL) for her experience and accomplishments as an educator of excellence. The conference at which...
Elmira, NYnny360.com

Elmira College recognizes annual Key Award recipients

ELMIRA - Elmira College recently announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award. This year’s award was given to 790 students in 14 states. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.
Columbia University

Awards Recognize Contributions of Academic Affairs Leader Anne Taylor

When Anne Taylor, MD, joined Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in 2007, the school had no professional development programs for faculty. In the 14 years since joining VP&S as vice dean for academic affairs, Dr. Taylor has created faculty development programs to support the professional development needs of all faculty, but has included programs for women and diverse faculty that have earned recognition from the NIH and, most recently, the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).
Evansville, INusi.edu

Volunteer USI recognizes award winners, celebrates dedicated volunteer community

Volunteer USI, the University of Southern Indiana’s volunteer organization, celebrated its 2021 award recipients and dedicated volunteer community during the annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner on Wednesday, August 25. While a global pandemic presented many unexpected challenges, volunteers devoted 61,715 hours to giving back throughout the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Since 1996,...
Businesspctonline.com

Court Parker Recognized with Vistage Leadership Award

ATLANTA - Vistage announced Court Parker as the recipient of the Vistage Leadership Award. The Leadership Award celebrates a member’s enduring excellence in leadership, recognizing the discernible impact they’ve had on their business, Vistage group, and community. Court Parker is the second-generation owner and CEO of Bug Busters, a full-service...
Boone, IAkwbg.com

Boone County Hospital Recognizes 2021 Daisy Award Winner

BOONE, Iowa—Congratulations to Kellie Gianello, Med/Surg/Peds at Boone County Hospital (BCH), who received the 2021 Daisy Award. Kellie was presented the award at a small ceremony with family, friends and co-workers in the BCH lobby on August 23rd. A co-worker said, “Kellie is a wonderful nurse. She has a calming...
Anderson, SCandersonuniversity.edu

Bond Receives Distinguished Service Award

Kamin Bond, a student in the Anderson University College of Education involved in the university’s Call Me MiSTER program, received a Distinguished Service Award recently at the conclusion of Camp iRock. Recognizing Bond was teacher Holly Stokes, left, and Site Director Brittney Cassell, right. Kamin Bond, a student in the...
Cumberland, RIProvidence Business News

Distinguished Service Awards recognize leaders in economic advancement, financial literacy

PROVIDENCE – General Treasurer Seth Magaziner recently recognized a group of local leaders for their work advancing economic opportunity and financial security at an awards ceremony, according to a news release. The second annual Distinguished Service Awards ceremony honored seven individuals or organizations in the following categories:. Distinguished Service for...
High Schoolmilfordschools.org

MHS Receives Educator of Distinction Award

Andrea Carrier, a social studies teacher at Milford High School, was selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). A role model to pupils, Ms. Carrier was nominated by a student for her outstanding dedication and commitment to excellence. Congratulations Ms. Carrier!
Clarkston, MIclarkstonnews.com

Senior student scholars

The Clarkston Farm and Garden Club presented four Clarkston High School students from the Class of 2021 with their $1,000 scholarship grants at the August meeting. Pictured, from left, are Owen Meyer, Lillian Schuster, and Madison McGraw. Nathan Dimmer was not present as he was working on a mentorship. Photo provided by Joette Kunse.
AdvocacySignalsAZ

Laughlin Chamber Needs Your 2021 Community Achievement Award Nominations

The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations to recognize individuals and businesses in the community who have made an impact. Whenever you experience a good deed, extraordinary work, passionate volunteerism, and/or a regionally committed business, take a minute to nominate online at laughlinchamber.com/caa or by grabbing a nomination form for your Laughlin Chamber office at 1585 S. Casino Drive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy