Cairo (ILO News) - Within the framework of the ILO’s support for the first Palestinian National Employment Strategy, which was launched in March 2021, and in response to requests by the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) and the Arab Group, the ILO’s Regional Office for Arab States will convene, in cooperation with the Arab Labour Organization The Palestinian Ministry of Labour, a donor meeting in March 2022, to highlight key aspects of the strategy and secure resources for its implementation. The donor meeting will also fall in line with a call by the 45th Session of the Arab Labour Conference in 2018 to hold a donor meeting to support employment in the OPT.