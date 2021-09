It’s been a strange few years for the U.S. workforce. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about mass layoffs in a multitude of industries. Many businesses shuttered, unable to pivot their operations. And now that vaccines are finally widely available and states are reopening, employers are experiencing resignations at an unprecedented rate. (Nearly four million Americans quit their jobs in June.) The so-called Great Recession is wreaking havoc across the United States, with industries such as leisure and hospitality, professional services and retail trade in particular struggling to fill job openings.