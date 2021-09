Harry Kane has confirmed he will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur ending Manchester City’s chances of signing him this summer.The England captain had made known his desire to leave the club at the end of last season but with an agreement between the two clubs not able to be reached he has now committed to staying in London.He returned to the Tottenham side against Wolves on Sunday and has thanked supporters for the reception he got from them.“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support...