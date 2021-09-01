Connecticut selected as one of the first 8 states to support a digital version of your driver’s license on your iPhone and Apple Watch
Connecticut is one of eight states to work with Apple to make drivers licenses available next year on Apple Wallet, Gov. Ned Lamont and the tech company announced Wednesday. The Transportation Security Administration will authorize a few airport security checkpoints and lanes to be the first locations customers can use their driver’s license or state ID in Wallet, Apple said.www.mdjonline.com
