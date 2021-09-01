'This year, it's going to be different': Salina Central High School football looks to bounce back in 2021
Salina Central was battle-tested in its first year in Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division II. Three of its league games were decided by a combined 11 points, including its lone victory of 2020 — a 33-27 decision against Arkansas City. But the Mustangs, determined not to have a carbon copy of that 1-8 season, enter 2021 with high expectations and a 19-member senior class.www.salina.com
Comments / 0