Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schaghticoke, NY

202nd Great Schaghticoke Fair runs through Labor Day

By Lauren Halligan
Troy Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. — The 202nd Great Schaghticoke Fair kicked off on Wednesday, bringing local families back to the fairgrounds for Dollar Day bargains. The fair’s first day offered $1 admission and $1 ride tickets for attendees. This tradition was started a few years ago by fair manager Carly Reyna Ostrander, who was glad to welcome visitors on Wednesday after a limited event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.troyrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Schaghticoke, NY
County
Rensselaer County, NY
Rensselaer County, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mclaughlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Senior Citizen#Carnival Games#Animals#Fair#National Grid#The Demolition Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Related
Posted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Marine sharpshooter accused of invading the home of apparent strangers in Florida and fatally shooting a woman, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance Monday. Authorities did not give a motive for the grisly...
ABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy