202nd Great Schaghticoke Fair runs through Labor Day

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. — The 202nd Great Schaghticoke Fair kicked off on Wednesday, bringing local families back to the fairgrounds for Dollar Day bargains. The fair’s first day offered $1 admission and $1 ride tickets for attendees. This tradition was started a few years ago by fair manager Carly Reyna Ostrander, who was glad to welcome visitors on Wednesday after a limited event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.