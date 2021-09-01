Man charged with gross sexual imposition after inappropriately touching 12-year-old at the Waterford Fair

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) -A Washington County man is charged with gross sexual imposition after inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl at the Waterford Community Fair. Chief Deputy Mark Warden of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department says 19-year-old Dakota Jay Robinson confessed to Detective Dolly of the sheriff’s department that he touched the girl on the breast and also over her underwear at the fair. Warden says Robinson confessed he knew the age of the female at the time.