Angels' David Fletcher: Notches two steals Tuesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Fletcher went 1-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and a run in a victory over the Yankees on Tuesday. The infielder led off the fourth inning with a single to right field and proceeded to steal both second and third base before coming home on a Jared Walsh homer. Fletcher has been running in spurts this season -- he entered Tuesday without a theft in his previous 14 games, but prior to that stretch he logged six steals across 12 contests. Overall, Fletcher has swiped 13 bags this season, equaling his cumulative total over the first three campaigns (283 games) of his career.

