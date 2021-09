Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Diego Castillo has already made an impact at Triple-A, recording a four hit game for the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night. When the Pittsburgh Pirates traded Clay Holmes to the New York Yankees on July 26, 2021, many people were expected that the Pirates were able to acquire anything of value for Holmes. To Ben Cherington’s credit he was able to net a pair of top 30 prospects for Holmes in Hoy Park and Diego Castillo.