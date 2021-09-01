Cancel
Grantsville, UT

Man shot, killed by Grantsville officers identified

By Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
A man who was shot and killed by police after they said he charged them with a knife has been identified.

Police said Rodney Barton, 42, was identified in an Internet Crimes Against Children case and during an attempted traffic stop on Wednesday, August 25 around 6 p.m. he fled officers.

After a short chase police said Barton stopped and charged officers with a knife. That's when they say an officer shot him.

Police say officers and medical personnel attempted life saving procedures on him but he died at the scene.

The Tooele County Attorney's Office, Utah Highway Patrol and Utah SBI were investigating the incident.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

