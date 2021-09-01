Stream It Or Skip It: ‘How To Be A Cowboy’ On Netflix, Where Dale Brisby And His Staff Train Future Ranchers And Rodeo Stars

Netflix’s Afterlife of the Party is the Victoria Justice vehicle we’ve all been waiting for, he said, wearily, not sure if he’s being sarcastic anymore. She plays a party-hardy girl who dies all too young and has a few days to be a ghost and resolve things with her bestie — played by Midori Francis of Dash & Lily fame — and her parents, which will determine if she goes to heaven or hell. No biggie, it’s just everything ever in the whole of existence that’s on the line for her. And maybe Critters and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure director Stephen Herek (!) will ramp up the tension and drama on the way to forever after — let’s find out.