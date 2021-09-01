Stream It Or Skip It: ‘How To Be A Cowboy’ On Netflix, Where Dale Brisby And His Staff Train Future Ranchers And Rodeo Stars
Dale Brisby, a champion rodeo competitor and owner of the Radiator Ranch in West Texas, is a proponent of the cowboy way. But he’s also aware of 21st century promotion. He had a popular YouTube series called Rodeo Time and has fostered a big social media presence. It’s to the point where, he claims, people from all over the world have written him requesting to do an internship at the ranch, in order to, you guessed it, learn how to be a cowboy. He and his ranch are featured on a new Netflix reality series.decider.com
