Taylor, MI

Taylor North Little League to be celebrated with parade Thursday

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
Taylor, Michigan will be celebrating its little league Thursday after the team won its first Little League World Series Championship since 1959.

Taylor North defeated Ohio 5-2 on Sunday at the Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

This is the little's leagues second championship ever.

To celebrate, the city will host a parade for the team on Thursday, September 2 starting at the Taylor Recreation Center at 22805 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI 48180 and ending at Heritage Park.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and end with a fireworks show.

Parking at Heritage Park will cost $5 per vehicle and the lot will be open until it is full.

Taylor North players will host a question-and-answer session on stage and then sign autographs.

The team asks for attendees to bring their own items to be signed.

ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

