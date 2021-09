For students hoping to put the untapped potential of their creative projects into motion, StudioDuke can be the catalyst for new levels of artistry and imagination. StudioDuke is a two-semester arts mentorship program in collaboration between DukeArts, Duke Innovation & Entrepreneurship and Duke Alumni. Each member of the annual cohort is matched with an industry professional, many of whom are Duke alumni, who help guide the student through the creative process. The StudioDuke team matches each mentor to their student based on the nature, genre and industry niche of the project. The student-mentor pair then work to advance and refine the student’s project throughout the year.