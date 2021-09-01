Is Fonio the New Quinoa? What an RD Wants You to Know About This Ancient Grain That's Loaded With Hearty Benefits

If you're in the camp of people who struggle to fall or stay asleep, you may be familiar with the oh-so-coveted hormone melatonin. It's a fan favorite in the natural sleep-supplement space for its ability to signal to the brain that it’s time to go to bed. While the body produces it as part of our circadian rhythm, a variety of lifestyle factors can impede that production (hello, blue light), leading many to boost their natural quantity at night by way of a supplement. What you might not know, however, is that several foods do contain ample melatonin—and one such food naturally high in melatonin is pistachios. But can the nuts really deliver the same sleep-promoting benefit as supplements?