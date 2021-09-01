Is Fonio the New Quinoa? What an RD Wants You to Know About This Ancient Grain That's Loaded With Hearty Benefits
Frequently referred to as "the new quinoa," fonio is one of the oldest grains cultivated in Africa. A member of the millet family, fonio is also one of the smallest grains, resembling sand when uncooked, and has been prized across West Africa for more than 5,000 years. While it's native to West Africa, grown primarily in Guinea and also in the Sahel region below the Sahara Desert, fonio has only recently been introduced to the U.S. market in 2017 by the company Yolélé. This ancient grain is small, but mighty, providing tremendous environmental and economic benefits to the communities where it's grown, as well as nutritional benefits to those who eat it.www.realsimple.com
Comments / 0