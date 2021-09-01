Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Creating healthier families one shot at a time

By Sponsored by SageWest Health Care
county10.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an obstetrician-gynecologist with SageWest Health Care, my goal is to always provide the best possible care and medical advice for expectant mothers and females who plan to become pregnant. I love helping moms-to-be stay healthy and prepare to welcome their baby into the world. As you can imagine, one of the most important conversations I’ve been having lately with my patients is around COVID-19 vaccines and their safety for those who are pregnant or who are in the planning stage of their pregnancy journey.

county10.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Test#Health And Safety#Infertility#Sagewest Health Care#Cdc#856 4161
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
KidsNPR

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Rabbi Pinto Received 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Hospitalized with Coronavirus Anyway

Rabbi David Hanania Pinto, head of the ‘Orot Chaim & Moshe’ Institutions, has been hospitalized in “not good” condition at Assuta Medical Center’s Coronavirus Unit, according to a report published Wednesday by the B’Hadarei Ha’Charedim news site. The rabbi, who received all three doses of coronavirus vaccine, was nevertheless diagnosed...
KidsPosted by
WRAL News

Hospitals are seeing a rise in RSV cases affecting young children

As thousands of children head back-to-school on Monday, a virus is causing concern among health experts in the Triangle — and it's not COVID-19. Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, are on the rise. The virus is common in adults, but it can be dangerous for young children. Doctors...
KidsPosted by
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Vaccination Side Effects In Kids

In the early days of the pandemic, scientists have already established that the younger population is not really affected by COVID-19 because of the difference in their immune system compared to adults. However, children are still at risk since they can get infected with the novel coronavirus. This urged government leaders and medical experts to slowly but surely work on a solution that involves the administration of the vaccines in kids.
FitnessPosted by
ScienceAlert

Study Suggests a New Number of Daily Steps For Health Benefits, And It's Not 10,000

There's no magic number when it comes to exercise, but that doesn't mean numbers aren't important. After all, numbers are easy, convenient things to remember. And because exercise is something that can be easily quantified, having numbers as symbols of how much exercise we should be getting can serve an important role in public health. When it comes to walking, the most obvious figure many of us think of is 10,000 – long idealized as the target to hit in terms of daily steps needed to improve our health. There's evidence to back it up too. A number of studies in recent years have...
KidsHealthline

What Does the Delta Variant Look Like in Kids?

Nearly 94,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported in a single week, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. , and there’s data that suggests it might cause more severe illness. Yale Medicine reported that cough and loss of smell are less common with the Delta variant, while headache, sore throat,...
Kidsgoodmorningamerica.com

Younger children more likely to spread COVID-19, study finds

Young children may be more likely to transmit the virus that causes COVID-19 within households compared with older children, a new study has found. Specifically, children 3 or younger were more likely to spread the virus to household members compared with those aged 14 to 17. The study, published in...
KidsCNET

Kids and babies are getting sick. When can they get a COVID vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With school just around the corner, a summer filled with unease about the delta coronavirus variant and more stories of young children getting sick is prompting some parents to wonder: When will my child be able to get vaccinated?
KidsPosted by
NBC News

Doctors are more worried about Covid than flu when it comes to children

For the past three decades, Dr. Toni Darville has treated some of the sickest children suffering from viral illnesses — especially the flu. "I've seen a lot of kids become extremely ill after influenza," said Darville, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of North Carolina Children's Research Institute. Some have developed pneumonia. Others needed to be placed on machines called ECMO to help their damaged heart and lungs heal.
KidsNews On 6

Local Doctors Say COVID-19's Delta Variant Affects Children Differently

As children get back into the swing of school, doctors have continued asking families to get their kids vaccinated if they are old enough or send their children to school wearing a mask. This push recently came as local hospitals see an uptick in kids being admitted with COVID-19. "Any...
Public HealthMedicineNet.com

Can You Get the COVID-19 Vaccine If You’re Pregnant?

The answer is 'Yes, you can get the COVID-19 vaccine if you’re pregnant.' But you may want to talk to your doctor before you get the vaccine, but it’s not required. A vaccine can protect you from getting severely sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 and pregnancy. Studies show that you have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy