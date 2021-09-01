Cancel
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts recreational cannabis sales surpass $2 billion less than 3 years after first adult-use retailers opened

By Melissa Hanson
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
In fewer than three years since recreational cannabis dispensaries opened in Massachusetts, gross sales have surpassed $2 billion, regulators announced Wednesday. At the close of business Tuesday, the state’s mandatory seed-to-sale tracking system showed that sales had reached $2,009,007,478, according to the state Cannabis Control Commission. “This milestone speaks to...

