Every spring and summer, Washington, D.C., goes through the familiar, laborious exercise otherwise known as the defense authorization process. The White House sends a defense budget request to Congress, military officials testify on behalf of the request, and lawmakers on Capitol Hill eventually wrangle with themselves about the size of the top-line and how much should be doled out for procurement, readiness, and research and development. When the months-long process is over, the Pentagon is often given more money than it asked for. True to form, the Senate and House Armed Services Committees both agreed this year to hike Biden’s $740 billion defense request by $25 billion and $24 billion respectively.