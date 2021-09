This overpass in Marshall punishing vehicles that do not meet clearance requirements. Shreveport-Bossier has many problems, I think we all would admit to that. However, there's one issue that we do not have here in Shreveport-Bossier, at least to my knowledge. We don't have a dangerously low bridge or overpass that crushes the roofs of buses, trucks, and RV's on the regular. So maybe things aren't so bad here after all.