Dayton company beats estimates again, posting 398% year-over-year revenue

By Jacob Fisher
Dayton Business Journal
Dayton Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

REX American Resources Corp. posted $195.8 million in revenue and $1.31 earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021, surpassing analysts' consensus estimates and boosting the Dayton company's stock by more than 5% in early-morning trading.

