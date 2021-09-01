Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, NY

Dennis Murray, 91, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - - Dennis Murray, 91, of Bronson st. passed away on Monday August 30th, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc, Watertown. Dennis was born on March 7th, 1930 to the late John and Angeline (Brouty) Murray in Antwerp, NY. Dennis liked to cook, bake, and go dancing. He also liked to spend time with his family and adored his dog. He enjoyed talking about his time in the service and telling stories of his youth in Antwerp. He was always ready with snacks for anyone visiting him. Dennis is survived by his children: Dennis (Joanne) Murray, Malone, Cynthia Collela, Dexter, Angeline Stephens, Arizona, Shirley (Ed) VanEpps, Tennessee, Andrew (Cherrie) Murray, New Hampshire, James Murray, Tennessee, Dawn (Mike) Graveline, Watertown, Charles (Sheila) Murray, New Hampshire. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dennis is predeceased by his parents and wife. Also his two sons Vernon Murray, Arizona, and Michael Murray, Tennessee. A graveside service will take place Saturday September 4th, 2021 at 1:00pm at Saint Michaels Saint Joseph’s Cemetery in Antwerp, NY. Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Antwerp, NY
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
City
Dexter, NY
State
Arizona State
City
Shirley, NY
State
New Hampshire State
Watertown, NY
Obituaries
City
Cleveland, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwny#Bronson St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air Saturday, bringing an abrupt and frightening end to the latest protest march in the capital by Afghan women demanding equal rights from the new rulers. Also on Saturday, the chief of Pakistan’s powerful intelligence agency,...
ABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy