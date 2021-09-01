Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

‘We were meant to suffer together’: Iowa City to celebrate Dostoevsky’s 200th through his last, epic novel

By Nicholas Dolan
littlevillagemag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 13, 2020, five days after the first confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa, Anna Barker texted UNESCO City of Literature director John Kenyon, with her trademark triple-exclamatory enthusiasm: “Call me call me call me!!! I have an AMAZING quarantine book idea!!!”. Barker, a professor of Russian literature at the...

littlevillagemag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Iowa City, IA
Entertainment
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luchino Visconti
Person
Leo Tolstoy
Person
Fyodor Dostoevsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Morality#Crime And Punishment#Russian#Renaissance#Penguin Classics#Readthroughs#Paradise Lost#The Brothers Karamazov#Revolutionary Outcast#Rebel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Iowa City, IAlittlevillagemag.com

Little Village magazine issue 298: Sept. 2021

Wriggle into a cozy sweater and get hyped for fall book, music, film and theater premieres with this issue of Little Village. Pittsburgh Pirate Dock Ellis is famous for pitching a no-hitter on LSD in 1970, but there was much more to the African-American athlete than gimmicks. CR’s Mirrorbox Theatre will explore the kaleidoscopic career of Ellis in a new play starring Caleb Rainey. (POST PUBLICATION NOTE: Opening now postponed to 2022). In September, Iowa City will celebrate one of the foremost minds on human suffering, Fyodor Dostoevsky, for the Russian novelist’s 200th birthday. And FilmScene will hold an opening-night showing of the doc Storm Lake, telling the story of a family-owned newspaper in small-town Iowa that earned a Pulitzer for taking on Big Ag — and remains committed to local news. Also inside: A daytrip to Maquoketa for some casual beers and spelunking turns downright medieval! Plus: A poignant short story from LV‘s En Español editor Angela Pico, and a super-sized look at upcoming books and albums from Iowa artists.
Cedar Falls, IAlittlevillagemag.com

Book Review: ‘Moon of the Snow Blind’ by Gary Kelley

'Moon of the Snow Blind' Public Reception with Gary Kelley. Hearst Center for the Arts, Cedar Falls -- Thursday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. As a Midwest interloper, I’d never heard the apparently ubiquitous story of the Spirit Lake massacre before encountering this new graphic novel. Of course, we had our own legends of “terrifying savages” back in New Jersey (look up the Jenny Jump House sometime if you’re interested in such things), so I know the drill: No matter how progressive the region now, there are always some lingering tales of poor innocent white settlers and the native populations that terrorized them.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Fatherly

These Amazing Maps Show The Most Beloved Kids’ Books In Every Country

There are some children’s books that define our childhood. We can remember reading them with our parents over and over again. And when we grew up and had our kids, that tradition continued. We pick up a copy of the same book and can read it back to our little ones before bed without having to look at the words. These beloved books have stood the test of time, and a new map shows the most loved kids’ books in every country. Take a look.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

The Photographers Who Captured Russia on the Eve of Its Revolution

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In the decades leading up to the October Revolution, the Russian Empire was already crumbling. The first 15 years of the 20th century saw two major industrial crises give way to economic collapse as the Romanov Tsar Nicholas II pitched the military into wars with Japan and Germany, slowing production and inflicting food shortages. Two revolutions in 1917 effectively vanquished the monarchy at the climax of World War I, resulting in the dissolution of the empire and the formation of the Soviet Union.
Iowa City, IAlittlevillagemag.com

Brock About Town: Iowa City’s five smells

Last weekend, I took my boyfriend to Cedar Rapids to meet the home folks. It was a beautiful afternoon, so we rolled the windows down as we passed through the scenic downtown area, and then he instantly rolled them back up. Now, I’ll be honest: I lived in Cedar Rapids...
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

Invisible Racism in the Old West

The first and only book my biracial father gave me was the monumental biography Crazy Horse: The Strange Man of the Oglalas (1942) by Mari Sandoz, who grew up in Nebraska, the daughter of Swiss immigrants. I was seven. As no gift should ever come without advice, at least according...
Relationship Advicedailynewsen.com

The heir of the Russian throne will marry on October 1 in St. Petersburg

The heir of the Russian throne, Gueorgui Romanov, descendant of the last Zar, Nicolás II, will marry on October 1 at the Cathedral of San Isaak in St. Petersburg. As reported today the Cathedral Office of the Cathedral, Gueorgui, the Unique Son of María Romanova, Head of the Russian Imperial House, will contract nuptials with the Italian citizen Rebecca Bettarini.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘After everything that has happened, I was in total shock’: The double-jabbed people catching Covid

A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was...
Queens, NYSlipped Disc

Exclusive: Opera’s greatest donor has died in disgrace

The Cuban-American tech investor Alberto Vilar, a benefactor who gave more to major opera houses than any other fan, has been found dead at his apartment in Queens, New York, according to a friend who informed slippedisc.com. Vilar, who was 80,was released from prison in 2018 after service ten years...
Aerospace & Defensetechstartups.com

A simple math error of putting a decimal point in the wrong place costs Spain’s S-80 submarines 7-year delay and $2.61 billion in cost overruns

In March 2020, NBC Brian Williams was criticized for a simple math error while discussing Bloomberg on MSNBC. “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over, I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST,” Williams read, quoting a Twitter user’s post.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).

Comments / 0

Community Policy