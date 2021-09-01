The Guest List for The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Season Is So Star-Studded

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" may be basically over, but the talk show host won't have to worry about money. Despite being known for her television work, Ellen DeGeneres has an equally lucrative side hustle — flipping houses. While she's always called it a hobby, it could very well be DeGeneres' financial saving grace once her daytime show departs the airways, per Business Insider. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" debuted in 2003 and in nearly two decades has won even more hearts than Emmy Awards (the series has won over 60). But in May, the 63-year-old announced she would be quitting the show in 2022. "The point is, I need to take a break from talking. I always trust my instincts, and my instincts told me it's time," she said during an episode, per news.com.au. While she cited that the show was "just not a challenge anymore," the decision to exit followed almost 12 months of backlash from bullying and toxic workplace claims, and dwindling ratings.