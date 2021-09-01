Cancel
The Guest List for The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Season Is So Star-Studded

By Alyssa Ray
E! News
E! News
Cover picture for the articleWatch: Ellen DeGeneres Explains Why "Ellen" Is Coming to an End. The Ellen DeGeneres Show is getting an A-list send off. E! News has exclusively learned the star-studded guest list set for the popular talk show's 19th and final season, which premieres Monday, Sept. 13. The series will kick off its final premiere where it started: with its first-ever guest, Jennifer Aniston. It will be the Friends alum's 23rd time on the show, proving that she'll always be there for longtime host Ellen DeGeneres.

