Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middleport, OH

Middleport discusses paving, ARP Act funds

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
Posted by 
The Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4dEx_0bjkV8uj00

MIDDLEPORT — During Middleport Village Council’s most recently meeting, members discussed paving, a sewer extension and American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funds.

With Mayor Fred Hoffman presiding, also present were Council Members Matt Lyons, Brian Conde, Shawn Arnott, Susan Page and Larry Byer; Fiscal Officer Susan Baker, Assistant Fiscal Officer Ben See, Police Chief Mony Wood, Village Administrator Joe Woodall, Village Attorney Richard Hedges, and several visitors. Opening prayer was given by Rev. Luckeydoo followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mayor Hoffman stated he contacted Myers Paving and they would be paving the village parking lot in the near future for $26,500 as approved by council at the previous meeting.

Hoffman also stated Woodall had made contacts concerning the fence to be constructed between the Pioneer Cemetery and the village lot on Park Street. This should also start in the near future.

The mayor said both OPWC paving applications had been submitted to OPWC for review, adding a meeting also took place with Burgess & Niple to discuss the sewer extension study which is now in progress

Hoffman said he still felt a building was needed at the lagoon and asked council members to think about this. He also said that a surveillance system was needed at the lagoon area and that he had asked Woodall to look into the cost of such a system which could send live pictures of the area to a monitor at the police department.

Hoffman said he spoke with Conde, Jeff Darst, Joe Powell about the donated handicapped-accessible equipment last week and worked on a plan to handle the installation. The mayor thanked Conde for his role in helping to get this project moving and asked him to provide an update. Conde said he had met with the Bunners at the park and they had tentatively selected an area for this. Conde said some of the parts had been back-ordered and assembly could not take place until everything was received. He said the merry-go-round was the largest piece and it would need to have an area prepared with concrete. Conde also said the village would need to provide access for wheelchairs since it would be difficult to use them in the grass and gravel. Conde said he would keep working on the project .

Hoffman said a new generator was ordered for the fire department since the old one was very old and needed replaced. Hoffman said council discussed this as one of the items to be purchased with ARP Act funds. He felt these funds would be available soon and requested authorization to pay for this when the funds were received. After a lengthy discussion on proposed and authorized uses of these funds, it was decided to wait until the next meeting to discuss this further when more information may be available on use of these funds.

Susan Baker distributed and discussed some of the information she had received concerning the ARP Act funds. She presented two resolutions for council’s consideration. One was to apply for ARP Act funding and the other was to create a special revenue fund for ARP Act money. After a short discussion, both were adopted unanimously by council.

Police Chief Wood informed council the village had reportedly been in violation of several things at the jail which he has been trying to get corrected. The jail is required to have a doctor on call. Wood stated that he and Baker had met to discuss this along with other personnel and they are recommending the hiring of Dr. Frazier at a cost of $13,200 per year. A list of the duties of the doctor and an agreement were presented to council for their review. Conde inquired about funding with the response that it would come from jail funds. After a short discussion, council approved the agreement.

Woodall presented some items that were no longer used by the village and requested permission to sell them online. Council agreed to sell any unused items.

Byer stated he thought removal of the old fencing in Hartinger Park was a good idea and made the area look much nicer.

Conde asked Wood about the staffing of his department. Wood said a few part-time were needed in dispatch but everything was going well.

Chief Wood said they were having a lot of problems with bicycle thefts and told council members if they see anything suspicious to give the police department a call. Wood said there were problems with receiving bread and milk for the jail but they had been purchasing it locally when needed.

Hoffman said the fence along village property on Laurel Street was reportedly “deteriorated and very unsightly.” Council agreed that this fence should be taken out.

Next regular council meeting is September 13 at 7 p.m.

Information submitted by Middleport Mayor Fred Hoffman.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Daily Sentinel

The Daily Sentinel

Pomeroy, OH
451
Followers
34
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Sentinel

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Middleport, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Page
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Rescue Plan#Council#Myers Paving#Opwc#Burgess Niple#Bunners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Posted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air Saturday, bringing an abrupt and frightening end to the latest protest march in the capital by Afghan women demanding equal rights from the new rulers. Also on Saturday, the chief of Pakistan’s powerful intelligence agency,...
ABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy