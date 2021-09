PERRIS (CNS) - A motorist who attempted to flee officers while driving under the influence in Perris was behind bars today. Kerry Williams, 36, of Perris was being stopped by officers who suspected him of DUI at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Tomahawk Road when he fled, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Williams was accused of speeding through multiple stop signs, nearly striking parked vehicles and driving through opposing traffic lanes, according to officials. At one point, he threw a loaded handgun out the driver side window of his vehicle. He later fled on foot in the 23000 block of.