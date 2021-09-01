Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Gov. Hochul names NYC mayoral runner-up Kathryn Garcia to top job

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6X6K_0bjkUooV00

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that she is appointing Kathryn Garcia, the former New York City sanitation commissioner and runner-up in the city's Democratic mayoral primary, as director of state operations and Neysa Alsina, a chief counsel to the New York City comptroller, as special adviser on pandemic relief.

"Kathryn Garcia and Neysa Alsina are tremendously accomplished and dedicated public servants," Hochul, a Democrat and former lieutenant governor who took over as governor when Andrew Cuomo resigned on Aug. 24, said in a news release. "They know how to run effective and professional operations, and they will be instrumental in making our State government work better for New Yorkers and restoring trust in government."

ALSO READ | Hochul lays out priorities on COVID vaccines and school masks

New York's first female governor says she has one big priority: "I want people to believe in their government again."

Garcia came in second to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in the June 22 Democratic primary for mayor of New York City. Adams will face Republican Curtis Sliwa in the November general election.

Garcia led the city's sanitation department for more than six years and also ran an emergency food distribution program during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ | Andrew Cuomo delivers farewell address to New Yorkers

Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's full farewell address to New Yorkers.

Alsina served as counsel to the New York City Bar Association and as senior policy adviser to Democratic Rep. Nydia Velázquez before joining City Comptroller Scott Stringer's office last year.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Sliwa
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Nydia Velázquez
Person
Scott Stringer
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Comptroller#State Government#Gov#Democratic#New Yorkers#Covid#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy