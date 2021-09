One week remains, and we hope residents and businesses in Bladen County have offered their participation. After all, the work is being done for us all. The Lumber River Council of Governments has been conducting a broadband internet access assessment and community survey for the last two months. It’s important because throughout the region served, and we can attest particularly here in Bladen, there are definitely the “haves” and the “have nots” when it comes to internet access.