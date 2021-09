The Weeknd recently revealed details regarding his highly-anticipated forthcoming album and his new HBO series he is currently developing with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about his follow up to After Hours, The Weeknd has confirmed that he is already in the final leg of finishing the album. Fans can expect it to be done “by the end of this month” and that he has been making time to finish writing his HBO series. He is slated to both co-write and star in the new show.