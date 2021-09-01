Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

B Positive Promotes Linda Lavin and 2 Others — Plus, Meet the 6 New Cast Members Joining for Season 2

By Ryan Schwartz and Rebecca Iannucci
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpGlM_0bjkUU6r00

B Positive ‘s ensemble just got a lot larger — and that includes big promotions for three existing cast members.

CBS on Wednesday confirmed that Linda Lavin (Norma), David Anthony Higgins (Jerry) and Darryl Stephens (Gideon) have all been elevated to series-regular status for Season 2. They join returning series regulars Annaleigh Ashford (Gina), Thomas Middleditch (Drew), Kether Donohue (Gabby), Sara Rue (Julia), Izzy G. (Maddie) and Terrence Terrell (Eli).

In addition, the network has released a statement by executive producer Chuck Lorre, who reveals the central premise of Season 2:

“Having donated a kidney and saved a man’s life, Gina has learned that happiness is in the giving, not the getting,” the statement reads. “She puts this principle to work by trying to improve the lives of the elderly residents of Valley Hills, the assisted living facility where she’s been working. In the meantime, Drew is struggling with a strange new feeling. Post-surgery, he’s convinced he’s in love with Gina. It’s complicated.” (Meanwhile, Gideon — formerly a dialysis nurse — will now work alongside Gina as the head of nursing at Valley Hills, the network also revealed.)

What’s more, CBS has announced six new recurring cast members, with familiar faces from The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing and Supernatural :

* Hector Elizondo ( Last Man Standing ) will play Harry, a gruff, no-nonsense resident at Valley Hills, fighting to keep his terminally ill wife, Meredith, comfortable.

* Jane Seymour ( The Kominsky Method ) will play Bette, an aging beauty who is incapable of coming to terms with her senior status.

* Ben Vereen ( The Good Fight ) will play Peter, a brilliant, retired professor struggling with a failing memory.

* Celia Weston ( Dead Man Walking ) will play Meredith, who is dealing with her terminal illness as best as she can while trying to help her husband, Harry, move.

* Jim Beaver ( Supernatural ) will play Spencer, a former NYPD transit cop who was a 9/11 first responder. Politically and socially, he finds it difficult to behave appropriately.

* Anna Maria Horsford ( Hacks ) will play Althea Ludlum, the no-nonsense administrator of Valley Hills. She’s a thorn in Gina’s side, but Gina needs help running the place.

B Positive returns for Season 2 on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 9:30/8:30c. Which piece of casting news excites you most for the new episodes?

Comments / 0

TVLine

TVLine

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Beaver
Person
Annaleigh Ashford
Person
David Anthony Higgins
Person
Thomas Middleditch
Person
Hector Elizondo
Person
Darryl Stephens
Person
Linda Lavin
Person
Jane Seymour
Person
Anna Maria Horsford
Person
Ben Vereen
Person
Chuck Lorre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Positive#Cbs#Maddie#The Kominsky Method#Nypd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTVLine

First Good Doctor Season 5 Promo Teases Shaun and Lea's Wedding — Plus, First Engagement Party Photos

The Good Doctor is cordially inviting you to the wedding event of the season — and TVLine has your exclusive first look. The first Season 5 promo, which you can watch above, focuses primarily on Shaun and Lea’s impending nuptials. Prior to the ceremony, we see Dr. Murphy deep in surgery with Lim and Park… and deep in conversation about the big day. The chief warns Shaun that “planning a wedding is a big undertaking,” but the resident isn’t fazed. “All that matters to me is marrying Lea,” he says.
TV SeriesTVLine

YOU Season 3: Everything We Know About the Netflix Thriller's Return

Fatherhood is always a complicated rite of passage for TV serial killers, and Joe Goldberg is no exception. As we learned in YOU’s second season finale, Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) were expecting a baby. And when the Netflix drama returns for Season 3 next month, the killer couple have become the overwhelmed parents of a baby boy named Henry, whom Love’s helicopter mother actually believes is Forty reincarnated. But hey, Dottie’s gonna Dottie.
TV SeriesTVLine

Murders in the Building

On TV this Tuesday: Comedy greats Steve Martin and Martin Short team with Selena Gomez, Marie Kondo finds new ways to “spark joy,” and the America’s Got Talent semifinals get underway. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Hulu. Only Murders in the Building.
TV SeriesTVLine

Riverdale, Evil, Bachelor in Paradise, AHS

The unofficial end of summer is upon us, but we’re not done celebrating summer television just yet. On the contrary, our latest Quotes of the Week compilation features 15-plus sound bites from the past seven days of TV, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.
TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled CBS Drama Set to Make Surprise Return on OWN

The CBS legal drama All Rise might live on at another network. Three months after the show was canceled, Oprah Winfrey's network is reportedly in talks to order a third season. Former Luke Cage star Simone Missick led the series' ensemble cast as the idealistic Los Angeles Judge Lola Carmichael.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mom' Star Working on New CBS Sitcom

Mom star Jaime Pressly will reportedly make a return to your TV screens. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that Pressly will star in another show for CBS titled The Porch. The new series is reportedly based on an original idea from the actor herself. Based on the official logline for the...
Los Angeles, CAtvinsider.com

‘CSI’ Stars William Petersen & Jorja Fox on What’s Next for Grissom & Sara in ‘Vegas’

“We’re the dinosaurs,” a jovial William Petersen says as he sits alongside longtime partner in crime-solving Jorja Fox in Los Angeles. “Billy’s more like a T. rex,” she counters with a laugh. The pair are talking to TV Guide Magazine about their iconic CSI: Crime Scene Investigation characters—dispassionate forensic entomologist Gil Grissom and his wife, intrepid forensic scientist Sara Sidle—returning to the lab in CSI: Vegas, a sequel to their 2000–15 crime drama sensation.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS’ ‘B Positive’ Overhauls Cast, Premise Ahead of Season 2

CBS’ comedy B Positive is making some big changes for its second season. The Chuck Lorre-produced comedy will overhaul its premise and cast for its second run, focusing on the assisted living facility where Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) works. The show has upped Linda Lavin, Gary Anthony Higgins and Darryl Stephens to series regulars after they recurred last season and added six actors as recurring players. “Having donated a kidney and saved a man’s life, Gina has learned that happiness is in the giving, not the getting,” Lorre said in a statement. “She puts this principle to work by trying to improve the...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Jaime Pressly Comedy The Porch, From Mom Co-EP, in Development at CBS

Jaime Pressly is hoping to make the leap from one CBS comedy to another. Fresh off her seven-year stint on Mom, the Emmy-winning actress is set to star in The Porch, a new sitcom in development at the Eye network that reunites her with Mom co-executive producer Susan McMartin, Deadline reports. Based on an original idea by Pressly, the prospective multi-cam centers on LJ, a recently divorced woman “who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t stand,” according to the official logline. “She finds herself staying far longer than she ever...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Family Matters' Stars Reunite on 'The Young and the Restless'

Family Matters star Telma Hopkins reunited with her on-screen son Bryton James on CBS' long-running soap opera The Young and The Restless this month. Hopkins was cast as private detective Denise Tolliver, who digs up surprising information about Amanda Sinclair, played by Michael Morgan. This was the first time Hopkins and James acted together since Family Matters ended in 1998.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Loses Two Main Cast Members Ahead of Season 23

Law & Order: SVU is down two cast members. Deadline reports that the upcoming 23rd season of the longstanding NBC's crime series will be without Jamie Gray Hyder, who starred Officer Kat Tamin, and Demore Barnes, who played the role of Deputy Chief Christian Garland. Both are departing the series after just seasons. How their characters' exit the department will be revealed during the two-hour season premiere. Both characters were introduced during Season 21 as recurring cast members and were promoted to regulars in Season 22.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Is Mark Harmon Intimidated By Costar Gary Cole? 'NCIS' Star 'Not Used To Sharing The Limelight', Source Says

Mark Harmon is used to being the big cheese on the NCIS set, but an insider says new cast member Gary Cole is giving him a run for his money. The 69-year-old has helmed the hit crime procedural — now in its 19th season — since it began in 2003, “but with Gary signing on, Hollywood is buzzing that he’s being groomed to take over the show,” spills the insider.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Conners' Season 4 premiere will be live

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- ABC has announced that the Season 4 premiere of its sitcom, The Conners, will be broadcast live on Sept. 22. The show "is set to return with more laughs, surprise guests, a live episode and a chance for viewers to win a virtual appearance as a member of the Conner family in the Season 4 premiere," the network said in a press release Thursday.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: PLL: Original Sin Adds 3, Young & Restless Recasts Son and More

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is adding a cop, a boyfriend and a mean girl with the addition of Eric Johnson (The Knick, Rookie Blue), Alex Aiono (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.) and Mallory Bechtel (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen) in series-regular roles, our sister site Deadline reports. As previously reported, HBO Max’s PLL reboot hails from executive producer/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and takes place “miles away from Rosewood.” It picks up two decades after a series of tragic events “almost ripped the blue-collar town apart.” In the present day, “a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘The Game’ Revival Announces November Premiere Date; Adds Tim Daly, Toby Sandeman and the Return of Coby Bell

Paramount Plus’ “The Game” revival has added Tim Daly and Toby Sandeman to the cast and will also see a special appearance from original series star Coby Bell when it premieres Nov. 11 Daly will play self-made billionaire and team owner Col. Ulysses S. Thatcher, while Sandeman will play the top football player in the league, named Garret Evans. Bell will reprise his role of former football star Jason Pitts. Over the course of a 10-episode first season, “The Game” will offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football, tackling stories about racism, sexism, classism and more...
Celebritiescartermatt.com

Ed Asner dead at 91; Cobra Kai, Blue Bloods, Lou Grant among TV credits

This morning, it was reported that we’ve unfortunately lost a legend. Ed Asner, one of the most prolific actors of the past six-plus decades, has died at the age of 91. The news of Asner’s passing was reported today by Deadline, who noted that he was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. It’s hard to know how to sum up Asner’s career in just a few words, since he is one of those actors who is known for entirely different things depending on the generation you grew up in.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Matt Lopez Latinx Family Drama ‘Promised Land’ Gets ABC Series Order

ABC has picked up its second drama series for the 2021-22 season. The network has given a series order to pilot Promised Land, a Latinx family drama starring John Ortiz and Christina Ochoa. Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Michael Cuesta, Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. Ortiz stars as Joe Sandoval, the patriarch of the Sandoval family, a wealthy vineyard-owning family in the Sonoma Valley. Ochoa portrays Veronica Sandoval, the eldest daughter of the Sandovals. The cast also includes Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Big Sky’: Jamie-Lynn Sigler Among 7 Cast In ABC Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is rounding out the recurring cast for the second season of its popular drama series Big Sky. Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos) is set for a key role along with Madelyn Kientz (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Troy Johnson (On My Block), Lola Reid (Barkskins), Jeremy Taylor (It films) TV Carpio (Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark) and Arturo Del Puerto (Camping). In Season 2 of the David E. Kelley series based on the books by C.J. Box, when private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy