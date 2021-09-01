Cancel
TV Series

‘B Positive’: Linda Lavin, David Anthony Higgins, Darryl Stephens Upped To Series Regulars; Six Set To Recur

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
We’ll be seeing more of Norma, Jerry and Gideon on the second season of Chuck Lorre ’s B Positive . Linda Lavin ( Naked Singularity, Being The Ricardos ), David Anthony Higgins ( Mike & Molly, Malcolm in the Middle) , and Darryl Stephens (Saved By The Bell, Noah’s Arc), who recurred as the characters in Season 1, have been promoted to series regulars for the upcoming season of the CBS comedy starring Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch. Additionally, Hector Elizondo ( Last Man Standing, Pretty Woman), Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method, The War with Grandpa ), Ben Vereen (The Good Fight, Sneaky Pete), Celia Weston (Dead Man Walking, Junebug), Jim Beaver ( Deadwood, Supernatural ), and Anna Maria Horsford (Hacks, Pose ) have been added to the recurring cast.

Created by former Mom co-executive producer Marco Pennette inspired by personal experience, B Positive is about a therapist and newly divorced dad (Middleditch) who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past (Ashford) who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives. Izzy G, Sara Rue, Kether Donohue and Terrence Terrell co-star.

Lorre, who serves as executive producer, highlighted several big changes that will be happening in the new season. “Having donated a kidney and saved a man’s life, Gina (Ashford) has learned that happiness is in the giving, not the getting,” said Lorre. “She puts this principle to work by trying to improve the lives of the elderly residents of Valley Hills, the assisted living facility where she’s been working. In the meantime, Drew (Middleditch) is struggling with a strange new feeling. Post-surgery, he’s convinced he’s in love with Gina. It’s complicated.”

Lavin’s Norma is a sharp-tongued resident at Valley Hills, as well as a mother figure to Gina. She’s in a longstanding feud with her daughter and in denial about personal health issues.

Higgins’ Jerry is Drew’s friend from dialysis and a dentist. A sweet guy with a big heart, as well as heart problems.

Stephens is Gideon, Drew’s former dialysis nurse who now works with Gina as the Head of Nursing at Valley Hills. Always has an ear to lend, but not without a little attitude.

Elizondo recurs as Harry, a gruff, no-nonsense resident at Valley Hills, fighting to keep his terminally-ill wife, Meredith, comfortable.

Seymour is Bette, an aging beauty who is incapable of coming to terms with her senior status.

Vereen plays Peter, a brilliant, retired professor struggling with a failing memory.

Weston portrays Meredith, dealing with her terminal illness as best as she can while trying to help her husband, Harry, move.

Beaver is Spencer, former NYPD transit cop, was a 9/11 first responder. Politically and socially, he finds it difficult to behave appropriately.

Horsford plays Althea Ludlum, the no nonsense administrator of Valley Hills. She’s a thorn in Gina’s side, but Gina needs help running the place.

Jim Patterson serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Pennette. The pair EP alongside Lorre and it is produced by Warner Bros Television in association with Chuck Lorre Productions.

Lavin is repped by Innovative Artists. Stephens is repped by Metropolitan Talent Agency & Steven Simon/Landis-Simon Productions and Talent Management. Elizondo is repped by Gersh and Mark Teitelbaum at Teitelbaum Artists Group. Seymour is repped by Innovative Artists and attorney Paul Mayersohn at Surpin, Mayersohn & Coghill, LLP. Vereen is reppd by Pamela Cooper. Weston is repped by Innovative Artists and Framework Entertainment. Beaver is repped by Artists & Representatives.

