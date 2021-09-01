Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

This Zero-Emissions Electric Superyacht Concept Is Anchored by a 3-Story Vertical Garden

By Rachel Cormack
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TI1zb_0bjkUEET00

Hidden Portside ’s new superyacht is further proof that sustainability and luxury boating are not mutually exclusive.

The Barcelona-based design studio has penned an innovative 164-footer known as Naboo that pairs eco-friendly furnishings and zero-emissions propulsion with a design-savvy aesthetic.

The sleek, silver vessel sports a hull that was forged from recycled aluminum and is replete with sinuous circular lines. The studio says this “ring concept” helps to create a different sense of movement onboard rather than a typical linear flow.

As its name suggests, the superyacht was actually partially inspired by Star Wars . Naboo is a fictional planet in the beloved sci-fi franchise’s universe and is characterized by its verdant terrain. As such, the vessel’s futuristic interior boasts an abundance of greenery.

At the heart of Naboo is a sprawling inner patio that spans more than 1,000 square feet. Beyond its plush lounge and bar, this space houses an epic vertical garden that soars upward to connect all three decks. It also features folding platforms on both sides for easy access to the ocean.

The zen beach club sits one level above on the main deck and comes complete with a Jacuzzi and bar. Elsewhere on this deck, there is an open kitchen or “chef’s house” where seafarers score a prime view of meticulous meal prep, as well as four cabins that can accommodate eight guests.

The bridge deck, meanwhile, is home to the lavish master cabin that offers a 355-foot private terrace and another Jacuzzi. The captain’s cabin is also located on this deck right by the helm.

As for the lower deck, it’s fitted with a 26-foot garage and space to store a full arsenal of toys and tenders, along with a second galley where the eight crew can work away.

Despite Naboo’s generous proportions, she has next to no carbon footprint. The vessel is equipped with an electric propulsion system and solar panels on the roof in lieu of a sundeck. This allows her to run on clean energy and sail the seas sans emissions. To avoid excessive use of A/C, the studio has integrated a range of smart PCMs (Phase Change Materials) that work to absorb heat. The superstructure is also finished in ultra-reflective metallic paint that repels UV rays and keeps the inside air cool.

“Naboo represents another lifestyle, the ‘smart luxury,’ in which sustainability is a mindset, preserving the beauty and elegance of the past, but relying on the innovation of the future,” the studio said in a statement.

Smart, indeed.

Check out more photos below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WrlAV_0bjkUEET00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Jk9t_0bjkUEET00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mAJsF_0bjkUEET00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9qnR_0bjkUEET00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q15Ca_0bjkUEET00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GoRak_0bjkUEET00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4GtM_0bjkUEET00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9pQh_0bjkUEET00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6kpr_0bjkUEET00

Comments / 0

Robb Report

Robb Report

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Superyacht#Toys#Hidden Portside#Sci Fi#Zen Beach Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW Presents Electric Scooter Concept

The concept of electric motorcycles is nothing new, but it really is taking a long time to take off in the mainstream. Still, new ideas are released constantly, and sometimes the results are truly odd. BMW is no stranger to pushing boundaries, nor is it unfamiliar with making motorcycles cool, as its new M 1000 RR recently proved in a drift battle with the M3 sedan. But as cool as making smoke and noise can be, there are simpler and more laidback ways to have fun on two wheels. BMW's latest way of proving this is an electric motorcycle called the Concept CE 02.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

Meet Silver Edge, a 260-Foot Superyacht Concept With Its Own Winter Garden and Glass-Bottomed Pool

The newest concept by SilverYachts is a shining example of marine design in more ways than one. The 260-footer, aptly christened Silver Edge, sports a gleaming hull and superstructure forged exclusively from aluminum, along with a host of other glitzy amenities. The Australian yard again penned the vessel in partnership with renowned naval architect and designer Espen Øino, who has played an instrumental role in the realization of the Silver fleet. Silver Edge has been imbued with the yard’s DNA, which is the epitome of pure industrial chic. Replete with sleek lines, the superyacht will have a wide beam spanning roughly 33...
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

Heesen’s Newest Steel Superyacht Is Crowned by a Sprawling Sundeck With Jacuzzi and Bar

Heesen just flipped the script on one of its most popular superyacht lines. The Dutch shipyard has unveiled a sleek new vessel, known as Project Apollo, which is the first in the 180-foot (55-meter) Steel class to sport a revised design. Like its predecessors, the superyacht is characterized by a steel fast-displacement hull that is said to offer excellent fuel efficiency, stability and seaworthiness. That’s largely where the similarities end, though. The 180-footer’s muscular exterior was refined by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects and has been described as the next “evolutionary step.” Apollo sports a more aggressive profile than her counterparts, with...
Boats & Watercraftskion546.com

The superyacht concept with an infinity pool and open-air cinema

If you thought you’d seen it all when it comes to innovative luxury superyacht designs, this new hybrid concept may just prove you wrong. Not only does the 65-meter SEE concept hold a unique exterior made up of huge walls of reflective glass, it also has five swimming pools, including a glass-bottom infinity pool, as well as an onboard open air cinema.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

This Sleek Electric Foiling Yacht Concept Soars Above the Water Like a Flying Boat

Forget flying cars. Centrostiledesign wants the world to get aboard flying boats. The Italian studio, which is helmed by noted yacht designer Davide Cipriani, has just unveiled a futuristic foiling yacht concept with the soul of a Formula 1 race car and the agility of a jet. The aptly named Future-E points toward the future of yachting in which sustainability is a central tenet. Forged from recycled carbon fiber, the lightweight foiling yacht has a sleek hull inspired by a supercar and the wings of a state-of-the-art aircraft that allow it to literally fly across the ocean. Billed as a “zero-impact boat,” Future-E...
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW Motorrad Concept CE 02 is an electric mini-bike

The 2021 IAA show in Munich, BMW will introduce a new electric mini-bike. Dubbed Concept CE 02, the new e-vehicle will cater to people aged 16 and over who have not ridden a motorbike before. As a lightweight e-vehicle weighing about 120 kg, the BMW Motorrad Concept CE 02 is ideal for urban use. The 11 kW (15 hp) of output allows for a top speed of 90 km/h (56 mph) and a range of 90 km (56 miles).
Boats & Watercraftstecheblog.com

First Look at Harrison Eidsgaard’s Rex, an Ultra Luxurious Superyacht with an Underwater Neptune Lounge and Helipad

Measuring 127-meters (417-feet) in length, Harrison Eidsgaard’s latest superyacht, called Rex, could be their most luxurious yet. Its 20-metre-wide hull is accented in white and grey, while a future-proof hybrid propulsion system is capable of being converted for hydrogen storage. Have two helicopters? There’s a second helicopter hangar that can hold an Airbus A160 and doubles as a squash court when not in use. Read more for additional pictures and information.
CarsMotorAuthority

Mini takes sustainability to the extreme with Cooper SE-based Strip concept

Ever wondered what a modern vehicle might be like with everything but the bare essentials stripped out?. Mini recently teamed up with British fashion designer Paul Smith to explore just this concept as part of its efforts to improve the sustainability of its future cars—and many of the ideas they came up with have been demonstrated on the Mini Strip concept vehicle unveiled on Thursday.
CarsPocket-lint.com

Audi Skysphere electric concept looks magnificent

(Pocket-lint) - Audi's just released a whole trove of information and images around an electric vehicle concept that it's calling the Skysphere. It's core, and fairly crazy, idea is that the car can extend itself into a different shape depending on whether you want a roadster or grand tourer experience.
Boats & Watercraftsyachtingmagazine.com

Extra Yachts Launches X96 Triplex

Extra Yachts, a brand of ISA Yachts in Italy, has launched its new X96 Triplex. The world premiere is scheduled for the Cannes Yachting Festival this autumn. The Extra X96 Triplex has exteriors by Francesco Guida and interiors by Hot Lab. The build is fiberglass. The layout accommodates 10 people in five staterooms, including a full-beam master on the main deck.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

Candela’s New Electric Foiling Speedboat Is Lightning Fast and Emissions-Free

If Candela’s first electric foiling boat was considered the Tesla Roadster of the seas, its newest launch is the Model S. The new 28-footer, which has been christened the C-8, was revealed by the Swedish outfit Thursday as the bigger and better successor to the C-7. The first-generation C-7, which debuted last year, was one helluva disruptive e-boat but was never intended for mass production. In fact, the company has sold just 30 models to date. The C-8, on the other hand, has been designed to appeal to a broader market, sell in the thousands and ultimately contend with traditional diesel- or...
Boats & Watercraftscharterworld.com

Amels launches 74-metre luxury superyacht Project Shadow

Dutch shipyard Amels has announced the successful launch of its latest Limited Editions Amels 242 luxury yacht: PROJECT SHADOW. The white hull and matching superstructure feature exterior styling from Tim Heywood Design, with naval architecture from the shipyard while Winch Design created the interiors in close collaboration with the Owners. The volume of 1,750 GT has plenty of room for amenities, and the generous en-suite accommodation provides for up to 12 guests. Also of note is the Owner’s private deck, which comes with its own Jacuzzi on the foredeck and an increased capacity helideck.
Carsinsideevs.com

Dodge To Show Electric Muscle Car Concept In 2022

Dodge’s electrification plans are cause for concern for the brand’s traditional customer base, and the company is well aware of that. To give enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from its upcoming electrified products, the carmaker will be laying out its vision in the months ahead. Dodge will detail...
CarsPosted by
Benzinga

The Zero-Emission Trailer Solves Challenges Of Electric TRU

Across the commercial vehicle industry, tightening regulations and an increased focus on Corporate Social Responsibility are driving fleets toward electrification. Many fleets have been investing in electric technology for light duty last mile delivery and Class 8 tractors. Though these applications are crucial to creating a more sustainable industry, there is ample, largely untapped opportunity to electrify other functionalities. It is time for the industry to address another culprit of urban emissions: Transport Refrigeration Units (TRUs).
Carsfoodlogistics.com

Electric Truck Refrigeration Technology Providers Zero-Emission Performance

Carrier Transicold unveiled its revolutionary new zero-emission electric truck refrigeration technology today. The Supra zero-emission, engineless technology can be applied to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) or run autonomously with conventional engine-driven trucks, making it ideal for businesses in California that must introduce zero-emissions truck refrigeration units into their fleets by the end of 2023.
Carshypebeast.com

Mercedes-Benz Introduces Electric G-Class Concept

In January of 2018, Arnold Schwarzenegger, an avid fan of the G-Wagen, elicited a rare promise from the then Chairman of Daimler AG, Dieter Zetsche who vowed to deliver an electric G-Class line. Three years later, an electric concept of the legendary all-terrain vehicle has been officially unveiled at the IAA Mobility 2021 show in Munich accompanied by a ’70s space opera video seen above.

Comments / 0

Community Policy