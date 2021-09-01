17 pictures of the new Generac Power Stage at Summerfest, plus 3 pictures of a chutney turkey sandwich I had at Crossroads Collective

The new grain train ride at Ferguson's Orchard in Eau Claire is the apple of our eyes – especially for kiddos. Ferguson’s Orchard (6470 Balsam Road) has added a new attraction for the 2021 season. This 100-foot-long, tractor pulled train ride offers passengers a scenic 15-minute tour around the orchard. With the ability to hold six people per cart, or around 60 people in total, it is a ride made for all ages to enjoy. The season opened on Saturday, Aug. 21, and will continue until the first weekend in November. Ferguson’s hours are 10am-6pm every day, with activities running daily if the weather permits. The Grain Train is included in the 2021 admissions cost of $13 per person or $11 for seniors or military members. (Children under 2 are free.) To learn more, find Ferguson’s Orchard on Facebook or visit fergusonsorchard.com.