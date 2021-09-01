17 pictures of the new Generac Power Stage at Summerfest, plus 3 pictures of a chutney turkey sandwich I had at Crossroads Collective
Summerfest has a new stage! Well, sort of. The new Generac Power Stage is the rebranded and nicely upgraded Summerfest stage that used to be the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse. The new stage features “increased rigging capacity to support theatrical stage lights, along with new structural steel to support additional video components.” It also features “new Generac signs on the stage, a hospitality building, and a new pylon sign on the main walkway featuring a large-scale digital message center.” Oh, and there’s also a “re-configuration of the bench seating area to accommodate improved seating and ADA accessibility.” It’s all brought to you by Generac (natch), a Waukesha-based company that specializes in generators (natch).milwaukeerecord.com
