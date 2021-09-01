Cancel
Gunnison, CO

Graduate Program Pushes Caps on Enrollment During Pandemic

western.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a passion for writing, Rita Payne took a bold step after selling her bed and breakfast business. She decided to pursue a master’s degree in Creative Writing. As a Gunnison Valley resident, Payne came across the Graduate Program in Creative Writing’s (GPCW) emphasis in Nature Writing at Western Colorado University. The specific program appealed to her environmental concerns and she was sold. Her decision was not just based on the close proximity to home, Payne said. The low residency program offered her the flexibility to travel with her husband when they weren’t in Crested Butte.

