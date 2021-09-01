Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Marine who spoke out about Afghanistan withdrawal says he expects to be jailed

By Kaelan Deese
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdbyF_0bjkTm0q00


A Marine who claimed he was "relieved from duty" after going viral for criticizing military leadership over the withdrawal from Afghanistan now speculates he might be court-martialed and "will probably do some jail time."

Stuart Scheller , who claims now to be a former lieutenant colonel , has been posting regular updates about his dissenting stance that led to his alleged removal from the military, saying in a Wednesday update to a video he uploaded to social media on Aug. 27, "The Marine Corps will assign an investigating officer. Most likely a Colonel."

Scheller's initial video posted last week came just hours after 11 Marines, one Navy sailor, and one Army soldier were killed during a terrorist attack in Kabul near the airport. The United States scrambled to evacuate as many eligible Afghans and U.S. citizens from the country before the Aug. 31 deadline for military forces to exit the country. Scheller said in the video that he knew at least one person who was killed in the Kabul attack.

"Once the investigating officer finalizes his recommendation, the Marine Corps will decide if they should pursue court-martial," Scheller claimed on Wednesday, adding that if it does go to court-martial, "I will be found guilty and will probably do some jail time. This will provide me a valuable opportunity to read, write, and contemplate."

The Marines confirmed Scheller's "situation is currently under investigation" but declined to provide further details to the Washington Examiner on Wednesday , according to Capt. Sam Stephenson, a spokesman for the Training and Education Command. "The Marine Corps is not providing any additional information regarding Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller. His situation is currently under investigation and being handled appropriately by his chain of command, and therefore, we cannot comment further."

MARINE OFFICER CLAIMS TO BE 'RELIEVED OF DUTY' OVER VIRAL MESSAGE TO MILITARY LEADERS OVER AFGHANISTAN

"As Marines decompress from the gravity of events in Afghanistan over the week, it is important for those struggling to speak with their fellow Marines, their chain of command, or seek counseling," Stephenson added.

Scheller's updated claims come less than 24 hours after he addressed Gen. David H. Berger, the commandant of the Marine Corps, on Facebook, saying, "I understand you want to court martial me."

On Wednesday, Scheller added, "General Burger isn’t allowed to comment on the situation or else it will appear as 'undue command influence.'"

Scheller said he was asked by his commanding officer to be evaluated by mental health specialists on Monday and claimed he complied with the order. On Tuesday, he issued his written request for a resignation to the secretary of the Navy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner contacted the Defense Department but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 81

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
134K+
Followers
49K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marines#United States Marine#Navy#Afghans#The Washington Examiner#The Marine Corps#The Defense Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Militarycitizensjournal.us

Uniformed U.S. Soldier Threatens Americans’ Lives If They Don’t Obey

An American soldier, in uniform, is on video threatening the lives of Americans if they don’t obey her. Under certain circumstances. The threat comes from Army Sgt. Cindy Bronson, who reportedly was responding to comments about martial law. That scenario periodically is raised by “woke” leftists who are intent on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Hillary Clinton has been arranging charter flights out of Afghanistan for at-risk women, reports say

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who previously warned of the “huge consequences” of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, has now reportedly attempted to charter flights out of the country for the country’s at-risk women.Ms Clinton and her team have been trying to aid potential Taliban targets in leaving the country, which swiftly fell to the militant group in mid August following the withdrawal of US troops, The New York Times reported.As the Taliban took over the country’s major cities, dramatic scenes saw thousands of people surrounding Kabul airport in an attempt to escape life under the group’s rule.And as it...
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Here's What The U.S. Military Left Behind At Kabul Airport

Aircraft, vehicles, and at least two defense systems able to shoot down rockets and artillery shells are just some of what was not airlifted out. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. military has now withdrawn entirely from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of operations in the country. As...
MilitaryVoice of America

Widow of US Soldier Slain in Afghanistan Speaks Out

Army Specialist Christopher Horton was a sniper who was killed in ambush in eastern Afghanistan on September 9, 2011. He was 26 years old. His widow, Jane Horton, is an advocate for fallen soldiers and the families they leave behind, known as Gold Star families. She's also worked as a senior adviser to the Afghan ambassador and the U.S. secretary of defense. She took VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb inside her own visits to Afghanistan, her husband's legacy of service and sacrifice and what the drawdown means to her.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...

Comments / 0

Community Policy