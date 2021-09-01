Chicago Man Second to Face Murder Charges After Shooting At Avalon Park Gas Station
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man is the second to face murder charges after a May shooting at an Avalon Park gas station. Devonte Williams, 24, of the 1600 block of East 83rd Street, was arrested Aug. 31 and identified as one of the offenders who shot and killed a 26-year-old man at a Citgo gas station in the 8300 block of South Stony Island Avenue May 28, according to Chicago Police.chicago.cbslocal.com
