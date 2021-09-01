Cancel
Sacramento, CA

27 Sacramento Students Thought to Be Stuck in Afghanistan: 'Hope for Their Speedy and Safe Return'

By Virginia Chamlee
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA school spokesman cautioned that "these numbers continue to change rapidly" and "we believe that some of these families may be in transit out of Afghanistan" Two days after the last U.S. flight flew out of Kabul — putting an official end to America's 20-year war in Afghanistan — a group of 27 Sacramento, California, students are thought to still be stuck in the country or are still trying to get home, according to their school district.

