Kirksville, MO

Save herbs for cooler seasons

By KJFM Radio
kjfmradio.com
 5 days ago

KJFM NEWS — Garden Talk is produced monthly at the Adair County University of Missouri Extension Center in Kirksville, Mo. Fresh herbs add flavor and presentation to summertime dishes. Carry those great flavors past the lifespan of your plants by drying excess herbs. Harvest herbs in the early morning when they are at maximum flavor. Prepare them by rinsing with cool water, and shaking off the excess moisture. Herbs can be dried in different ways.

