Tornado Warning issued for Cecil, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cecil; Harford A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL HARFORD AND NORTHWESTERN CECIL COUNTIES At 357 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Woodlawn, or near Havre De Grace, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Woodlawn and Octoraro around 400 PM EDT. West Nottingham and Richardsmere around 405 PM EDT. Farmington and Zion around 410 PM EDT. Calvert and Rising Sun around 415 PM EDT. Lombard and Blake around 420 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Perryville and Port Deposit. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN