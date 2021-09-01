Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cecil County, MD

Tornado Warning issued for Cecil, Harford by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cecil; Harford A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL HARFORD AND NORTHWESTERN CECIL COUNTIES At 357 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Woodlawn, or near Havre De Grace, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Woodlawn and Octoraro around 400 PM EDT. West Nottingham and Richardsmere around 405 PM EDT. Farmington and Zion around 410 PM EDT. Calvert and Rising Sun around 415 PM EDT. Lombard and Blake around 420 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Perryville and Port Deposit. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
City
Port Deposit, MD
City
Perryville, MD
County
Cecil County, MD
City
Woodlawn, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Rising Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Marine sharpshooter accused of invading the home of apparent strangers in Florida and fatally shooting a woman, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance Monday. Authorities did not give a motive for the grisly...
CelebritiesABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy