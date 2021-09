Editor’s Note: The Suffield Observer staff wants to thank the Devanneys for their tremendous support of our community over the past 20 years. Highland Park Market became Suffield Village Market on August 24, when the sale to the new owner Shih Ming Chou was finalized. Mr. Chou (pronounced “chow”) comes to our town after the sale of his most recent store, Higganum Village Market in Higganum, Conn. With new ownership, people will begin to see changes in the store. The speed by which they occur will be impacted by pandemic-related issues, including labor force challenges and supply chain disruptions.