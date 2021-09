SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning and happy Labor Day! As kick off the unofficial start of fall we are tracking a few early morning showers and storms across the southern ArkLaTex thanks to a front pushing through the region. That front is going to bring a major drop in humidity that will bring in the most comfortable air we have seen in the deep south since the spring. While the mugginess will drop significantly we are still expecting highs in the mid to upper 90s to continue throughout the work week with limited if any chances for rain. So while temperatures will be on the toasty side it will feel far more tolerable outside compared to the past few weeks.